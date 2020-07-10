All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 519 Quinn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
519 Quinn Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

519 Quinn Drive

519 Quinn Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

519 Quinn Dr, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with an open floor plan. Huge kitchen with a great view of the family room. Separate dining and living room. Extra large master bedroom with spacious master bath. Large private backyard to enjoy outdoor living on your patio.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Quinn Drive have any available units?
519 Quinn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
Is 519 Quinn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
519 Quinn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Quinn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Quinn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 519 Quinn Drive offer parking?
No, 519 Quinn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 519 Quinn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Quinn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Quinn Drive have a pool?
No, 519 Quinn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 519 Quinn Drive have accessible units?
No, 519 Quinn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Quinn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Quinn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Quinn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Quinn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Dog Friendly Apartments
Woodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College