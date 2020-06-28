510 Tallapoosa Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Great 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Single Family Home In Amenity Rich Community. Kitchen includes stained cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and more. Separate Dining Room Overlooks Patio & Backyard. Open family room with hardwood flooring and great light. Upstairs Offers Oversized Bedrooms With Large Closets. Huge Master Retreat Includes Spa Like Bath With Separate Garden Tub & Shower. Easy Access To 575, Hospital, Home Depot, Dining, Entertainment And Much More. Yard maintenance, HOA, water, and trash included. New exterior paint.