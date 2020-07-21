289 Balaban Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

289 Balaban Circle, Woodstock, GA 30188



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Ready Now!!



You go through a covered entry into the foyer on the main level. There is a bonus/office in the front of the home with double glass doors and ceiling fan, living room with ceiling fan and fireplace, dining room with slider to the back patio. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, breakfast area, pantry, disposal,black appliances (electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher). There is a 1/2 bath with tile flooring and access to the two car garage with auto-openers. The upper level features three spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, laundry room with washer & dryer included owner will not repair or replace these two appliances). The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and large walk-in closet. The master bath has dual vanities, tile flooring, tub/shower combination with slider enclosure. Home has an alarm system that can be engaged at the tenant's expense. COMMUNITY HANDLES THE LANDSCAPING. Great amenities that include clubhouse, playground, pool, tennis, walking trails and sports fields. Great schools!!



Directions: 75N to 575N to Exit 7 (Hwy 92) and turn right, go about 3.5 miles to left into the entrance of the Woodlands S/D on Woodlands Parkway, then 1st right on Brianna Way, then left on Balaban Circle.



Elementary: Little River

Middle: Mill Creek

High: River Ridge



Built 2006 Approx. 1,878 s/f