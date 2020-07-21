All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 289 Balaban Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
289 Balaban Cir
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

289 Balaban Cir

289 Balaban Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

289 Balaban Circle, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
289 Balaban Circle, Woodstock, GA 30188

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Ready Now!!

You go through a covered entry into the foyer on the main level. There is a bonus/office in the front of the home with double glass doors and ceiling fan, living room with ceiling fan and fireplace, dining room with slider to the back patio. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, breakfast area, pantry, disposal,black appliances (electric stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher). There is a 1/2 bath with tile flooring and access to the two car garage with auto-openers. The upper level features three spare bedrooms, full hall bath with tub/shower combination, laundry room with washer & dryer included owner will not repair or replace these two appliances). The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and large walk-in closet. The master bath has dual vanities, tile flooring, tub/shower combination with slider enclosure. Home has an alarm system that can be engaged at the tenant's expense. COMMUNITY HANDLES THE LANDSCAPING. Great amenities that include clubhouse, playground, pool, tennis, walking trails and sports fields. Great schools!!

Directions: 75N to 575N to Exit 7 (Hwy 92) and turn right, go about 3.5 miles to left into the entrance of the Woodlands S/D on Woodlands Parkway, then 1st right on Brianna Way, then left on Balaban Circle.

Elementary: Little River
Middle: Mill Creek
High: River Ridge

Built 2006 Approx. 1,878 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Balaban Cir have any available units?
289 Balaban Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 289 Balaban Cir have?
Some of 289 Balaban Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Balaban Cir currently offering any rent specials?
289 Balaban Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Balaban Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 289 Balaban Cir is pet friendly.
Does 289 Balaban Cir offer parking?
Yes, 289 Balaban Cir offers parking.
Does 289 Balaban Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Balaban Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Balaban Cir have a pool?
Yes, 289 Balaban Cir has a pool.
Does 289 Balaban Cir have accessible units?
No, 289 Balaban Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Balaban Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 Balaban Cir has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodstock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Woodstock Apartments with GymsWoodstock Dog Friendly Apartments
Woodstock Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA
Suwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College