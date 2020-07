Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cozy home located in high-demand Woodstock School District. Close to all the best shops and local eateries in downtown Woodstock, this clean, open floor plan is ideal for those who enjoy community. The private fenced backyard with patio is perfect for families and entertaining guests. Wood flooring throughout, high ceilings, granite countertops and more! This one won't last long. Move-in ready!