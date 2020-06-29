204 Dawson Drive

Amenities
Downtown Woodstock's popular South On Main offers direct access to Greenprints Trail & Woofstock dog park, green space, community garden, club house, pool & 10 minute walk or Golf Cart it to the Northside Ampitheater. Home offers natural light, upgraded features throughout, additional windows, custom brick front & stone back patio with professional landscape, private fenced yard with views of the two landmark trees, One step up to front door & garage to Kitchen/Main level, Kitchen has upgraded design hardware & lighting,