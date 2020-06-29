All apartments in Woodstock
204 Dawson Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

204 Dawson Drive

204 Dawson Dr · No Longer Available
Location

204 Dawson Dr, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Downtown Woodstock's popular South On Main offers direct access to Greenprints Trail & Woofstock dog park, green space, community garden, club house, pool & 10 minute walk or Golf Cart it to the Northside Ampitheater. Home offers natural light, upgraded features throughout, additional windows, custom brick front & stone back patio with professional landscape, private fenced yard with views of the two landmark trees, One step up to front door & garage to Kitchen/Main level, Kitchen has upgraded design hardware & lighting,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

