7607 Apostle Road
7607 Apostle Road

7607 Apostle Road · No Longer Available
Location

7607 Apostle Road, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7607 Apostle Road have any available units?
7607 Apostle Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 7607 Apostle Road currently offering any rent specials?
7607 Apostle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7607 Apostle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7607 Apostle Road is pet friendly.
Does 7607 Apostle Road offer parking?
No, 7607 Apostle Road does not offer parking.
Does 7607 Apostle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7607 Apostle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7607 Apostle Road have a pool?
No, 7607 Apostle Road does not have a pool.
Does 7607 Apostle Road have accessible units?
No, 7607 Apostle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7607 Apostle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7607 Apostle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7607 Apostle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7607 Apostle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
