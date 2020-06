Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Terrific location moments from I-285 and I-85 yet in quiet back street. Two master bedrooms...one up and one on main...are just some of the special features and never before rented all brick home. Family, living and separate dining rooms complement an eat in modern kitchen. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious, one as bonus room could be office, playroom or computer workroom. Separate front and rear stairs make great family convenience to full use of upstairs.