Green Park offers brand new distinctive apartment homes located on a beautiful 3 acre park in Tucker, Georgia. Studio, 1, & 2 bedroom apartment homes along with 2 and 3 bedroom townhomes make up the serene community. Green Park is conveniently located in Tucker, Georgia minutes from Decatur, Virginia Highlands, Emory, the CDC and Perimeter Mall. Our community also has direct access to I-285. Amenities such as a Resort-Class Salt-Water Swimming Pool with Sun Shelf and Outdoor Pavilion with a grill and fire pit and a 24-hour State of the Art Health and Wellness Center with both Cardio and Strength Training welcome you home. Take comfort in knowing you will be catered to with a 48-hour Service Guarantee and E Concierge services. The community is pet-friendly and features a bark park with a dog washing station.Interior comforts at Green Park Apartments feature sleek Slate cabinetry and Swan Grey granite countertops with a complimentary subway tile backsplash. All kitchens feature Stainless