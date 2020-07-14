Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe gym playground pool e-payments package receiving parking on-site laundry courtyard

The Estuary offers comfortable living in a tranquil setting in one of Atlanta's most unique apartment communities. The 55 acre property surrounds a 12 acre lake where every home has a beautiful full or partial lake view. In addition, there are many fine dining and shopping options in the nearby Northlake Mall area and award-winning public schools that include Evansdale Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Henderson Middle, and Lakeside High School. The generous 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans feature full size washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, and a private patio or balcony. The community features expansive walking paths, 5 refreshing pools, 2 tennis courts, a playground, fitness center, and clubhouse. Call today for a personal tour of The Estuary, your new apartment home in Atlanta, GA.