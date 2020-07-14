All apartments in Tucker
The Estuary
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

The Estuary

3450 Evans Rd · (678) 251-9304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! 300.00 off first month's rent on select units! Hurry....this won't last long! Contact leasing office for details.
Location

3450 Evans Rd, Tucker, GA 30341

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 123C · Avail. Sep 1

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 031A · Avail. Oct 8

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Unit 020C · Avail. Sep 5

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122D · Avail. Sep 7

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Estuary.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
playground
pool
e-payments
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
courtyard
The Estuary offers comfortable living in a tranquil setting in one of Atlanta's most unique apartment communities. The 55 acre property surrounds a 12 acre lake where every home has a beautiful full or partial lake view. In addition, there are many fine dining and shopping options in the nearby Northlake Mall area and award-winning public schools that include Evansdale Elementary, Henderson Elementary, Henderson Middle, and Lakeside High School. The generous 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans feature full size washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, and a private patio or balcony. The community features expansive walking paths, 5 refreshing pools, 2 tennis courts, a playground, fitness center, and clubhouse. Call today for a personal tour of The Estuary, your new apartment home in Atlanta, GA.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Estuary have any available units?
The Estuary has 18 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tucker, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tucker Rent Report.
What amenities does The Estuary have?
Some of The Estuary's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Estuary currently offering any rent specials?
The Estuary is offering the following rent specials: JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! 300.00 off first month's rent on select units! Hurry....this won't last long! Contact leasing office for details.
Is The Estuary pet-friendly?
Yes, The Estuary is pet friendly.
Does The Estuary offer parking?
Yes, The Estuary offers parking.
Does The Estuary have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Estuary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Estuary have a pool?
Yes, The Estuary has a pool.
Does The Estuary have accessible units?
No, The Estuary does not have accessible units.
Does The Estuary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Estuary has units with dishwashers.
