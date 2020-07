Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym playground pool cats allowed accessible parking bbq/grill hot tub online portal package receiving

Somerset At The Crossings in Tucker, GA offers a variety of spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, washer and dryer included, huge closets, linen closets, decks, extra storage space and much more! Somerset at The Crossings offers a variety of floorplans that will become your distinctive retreat. Relax in your Tucker apartment home, entertain your guests or take advantage of the quality amenities that are designed to enhance your living experience.