Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

460 Apartments for rent in Tucker, GA with garage

Tucker apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northlake
19 Units Available
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4497 Leonora Drive
4497 Leonora Drive, Tucker, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2647 sqft
Large Executive Home 5BR / 3BA in Tucker on .

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3472 Greystone Cir
3472 Greystone Circle, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2783 sqft
Close to Mercer University, I-85 and I-285 for easy commuting! This Attractive Home is located in a Quiet, Small Community and offers lots of living space with a Large Master Bedroom on the Main Level.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2223 Dillard St
2223 Dillard Road, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
All brick Ranch in Tucker. Hardwood floors, 1-car garage, private backyard with deck. Walk to restaurants, shopping, Marta. Home shows very well.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1404 Drayton Woods Dr
1404 Drayton Woods Drive, Tucker, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1998 sqft
Spacious, move-in ready home with hardwood floors, 2-car garage and fenced yard. Main level features fully-equipped kitchen with pantry, living room, dining room, den with wet bar, and half-bathroom. 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Tucker
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
86 Units Available
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,170
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1075 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from I-85 and I-285. Apartments feature open floor plans, larger kitchens, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include two pools, two fitness centers, four tennis courts, and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
Northlake
20 Units Available
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments in an attractive building with well-maintained grounds. Located in North Lake, northeast Atlanta, close to the I-285. Fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse on site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:04am
$
Scottdale
8 Units Available
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1160 sqft
Luxury homes with designer accents and open layouts. Swim in the pool on hot days. Make use of the grilling station as you please. Easy access to US 78 and I-285. By North DeKalb Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northlake
18 Units Available
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,021
1476 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly apartment units with a patio or balcony, bathtub and hardwood floors. Property amenities feature a car wash area, media room and gym. Close to I-285 and the Northlake Mall.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6109 Rotondo Place
6109 Rotondo Place, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2316 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
174 Thorncrest Court
174 Thorncrest Court Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1975 sqft
3 SIDES BRICK HOME IN PARKVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT! KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 42"CABINETS. LUXURY MSTR BATH HAS SEP SHOWER, DBL VANITY & GARDEN TUB. DUAL WALK IN CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM. MRBL FRPLC, 9FT.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5863 KRIM Drive
5863 Krim Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2600 sqft
LOCATION! NEW HOME! NEW SUB! BRICK FRONT.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3152 Mercer University Drive
3152 Mercer University Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2336 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated private townhome community near Mercer University, CDC, Emory, VA Hospital, I-85 and I-285, shopping, restaurants, grocery stores. Kitchen with semicircle breakfast bar that overlooks breakfast area, living room with fireplace.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6192 Thorncrest Dr
6192 Thorncrest Drive Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2232 sqft
Gorgeous END UNIT in Gwinnett County Top School district. Beautiful Open Floor Plan. Large Windows with Lots of Natural Light.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Northlake
1 Unit Available
2462 Helmsdale Drive North East
2462 Helmsdale Drive Northeast, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2715 sqft
Virtual Tour- https://www.dropbox.com/s/be9yshd0oczq8j2/Video%20Tour_2462%20Helmsdale%20Dr%20NE.mp4?dl=0 Welcome home to this Renovated Traditional 2-story home just inside the perimeter! Cul-de-sac neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2643 Glenrose Hill
2643 Glenrose Hill, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2146 sqft
OPEN HOUSE: Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6145 Keswick Row
6145 Keswick Row, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1302 sqft
No Sign, quite clean neighborhood, Top most school rating, close to shopping, restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Tucker
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
$
Downtown Chamblee
16 Units Available
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr, Chamblee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1255 sqft
Convenient location near the Chamblee transit station; easy access to I-85 and I-285. Recently upgraded units have luxurious kitchens with stainless steel appliances and dishwashers. Resort-style pool, gym and well-manicured courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,060
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
City Guide for Tucker, GA

Tucker, Georgia.

Want small town living with access to big city activities? Tucker, Georgia, located just 14 miles northeast of Atlanta,offers just that. When you're in Tucker, though, you feel worlds away from a big city, since the heart of the town feels like an old-fashioned, country village. Tucker is home to a ton of local restaurants, shops and businesses, and Main Street, in the center of the city. which is host to the annual Tucker Day Festival celebrating the towns own history. If you want to live near Atlanta but not in it, and want to experience the real charm of the American south, Tucker is definitely a great option for you.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tucker? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tucker, GA

Tucker apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

