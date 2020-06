476 Suwanee Park Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace oven

CHARMING CRAFTSMAN TRADITIONAL STYLE HOME ALMOST NEW OFFERING 4 BEDS/2.5 BATHS, A LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH 42” CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES W/DOUBLE WALL OVENS AND WALK IN PANTRY, ISLAND KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM.HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL WITH OAK TREAD STAIRS. SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. OPEN AND LARGE BACKYARD! AWARD WINNING NORTH GWINNETT HS and close to shopping, SUWANEE, AND I-85.All applications received over the weekends or holidays will be reviewed the following business day,