21 Apartments for rent in Suwanee, GA with move-in specials
"Suwanee Jo, you follow your soul. Nothin' more important than following your soul." (-- Paula Cole, "Suwanee Jo")
No, it's not on the banks of the Suwanee River, made famous in a different song. The small city of Suwanee, Georgia is actually near the Chattahoochee River, which incidentally, is mentioned in song as well. River music aside, Suwanee is a fine small town that was selected in the top ten places to live by "CNN Money Magazine" in 2007. In 2012, "Kiplinger" rated it number three on their 10 Great Cities to Raise Kids list.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Suwanee apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Suwanee apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.