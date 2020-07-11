21 Apartments for rent in Suwanee, GA with move-in specials

"Suwanee Jo, you follow your soul. Nothin' more important than following your soul." (-- Paula Cole, "Suwanee Jo")

No, it's not on the banks of the Suwanee River, made famous in a different song. The small city of Suwanee, Georgia is actually near the Chattahoochee River, which incidentally, is mentioned in song as well. River music aside, Suwanee is a fine small town that was selected in the top ten places to live by "CNN Money Magazine" in 2007. In 2012, "Kiplinger" rated it number three on their 10 Great Cities to Raise Kids list.

Having trouble with Craigslist Suwanee? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more