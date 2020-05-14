All apartments in Suwanee
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:35 PM

200 Ruby Forest Parkway

200 Ruby Forest Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

200 Ruby Forest Parkway, Suwanee, GA 30024

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 weeks free rent if move in by 6/5 (applied to the first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease.

This 5bd/3ba home is spacious and clean. Fresh paint and carpet make this home feel like new! It has separate formal living and dining rooms, and a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Upstairs, there are huge bedrooms and a conveniently located laundry room. You might need more furniture to fill this house!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Ruby Forest Parkway have any available units?
200 Ruby Forest Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Suwanee, GA.
How much is rent in Suwanee, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Suwanee Rent Report.
Is 200 Ruby Forest Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
200 Ruby Forest Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Ruby Forest Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Ruby Forest Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 200 Ruby Forest Parkway offer parking?
No, 200 Ruby Forest Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 200 Ruby Forest Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Ruby Forest Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Ruby Forest Parkway have a pool?
No, 200 Ruby Forest Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 200 Ruby Forest Parkway have accessible units?
No, 200 Ruby Forest Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Ruby Forest Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Ruby Forest Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Ruby Forest Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Ruby Forest Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

