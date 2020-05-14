200 Ruby Forest Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 weeks free rent if move in by 6/5 (applied to the first full months rent). 14 month minimum lease.



This 5bd/3ba home is spacious and clean. Fresh paint and carpet make this home feel like new! It has separate formal living and dining rooms, and a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Upstairs, there are huge bedrooms and a conveniently located laundry room. You might need more furniture to fill this house!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.