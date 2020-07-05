All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

371 Langshire Drive

371 Langshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

371 Langshire Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30253
Eagles Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
In the gated community Southgate @ Eagles Landing, this 4 side brick, boasts a dining room w/ coffered ceilings and custom paneling, and wide-planked hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, kitchen island with breakfast bar, gas cooktop, double ovens, built-in microwave, and stainless steel appliances. PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING!!! Upstairs master suite includes: vaulted ceilings, custom paneling throughout the bedroom and sitting room, Over-sized tile shower with built-in bench, double vanity, and large walk-in closet. Large back deck!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 371 Langshire Drive have any available units?
371 Langshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 371 Langshire Drive have?
Some of 371 Langshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 371 Langshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
371 Langshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 371 Langshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 371 Langshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 371 Langshire Drive offer parking?
No, 371 Langshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 371 Langshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 371 Langshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 371 Langshire Drive have a pool?
No, 371 Langshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 371 Langshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 371 Langshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 371 Langshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 371 Langshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 371 Langshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 371 Langshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

