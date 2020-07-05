371 Langshire Drive

Amenities

In the gated community Southgate @ Eagles Landing, this 4 side brick, boasts a dining room w/ coffered ceilings and custom paneling, and wide-planked hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, kitchen island with breakfast bar, gas cooktop, double ovens, built-in microwave, and stainless steel appliances. PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING!!! Upstairs master suite includes: vaulted ceilings, custom paneling throughout the bedroom and sitting room, Over-sized tile shower with built-in bench, double vanity, and large walk-in closet. Large back deck!



