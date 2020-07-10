246 Northbridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bathtub

Visit today and call this lovely 3/2 split foyer home your new home. Hardwood flooring throughout the common area. Kitchen features tumbled marble backsplash. Spacious master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Enjoy the private back yard from the elevated deck!



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and pet rent apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.



This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.