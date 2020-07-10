All apartments in Stockbridge
Stockbridge, GA
246 Northbridge Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:04 PM

246 Northbridge Drive

246 Northbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

246 Northbridge Drive, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Visit today and call this lovely 3/2 split foyer home your new home. Hardwood flooring throughout the common area. Kitchen features tumbled marble backsplash. Spacious master bath with separate garden tub and shower. Enjoy the private back yard from the elevated deck!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and pet rent apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Northbridge Drive have any available units?
246 Northbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 246 Northbridge Drive have?
Some of 246 Northbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Northbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
246 Northbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Northbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Northbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 246 Northbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 246 Northbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 246 Northbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Northbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Northbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 246 Northbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 246 Northbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 246 Northbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Northbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Northbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Northbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Northbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

