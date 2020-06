Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

RENT TO OWN THIS HOME WITH $4500 DOWN AND $1100 PER MONTH. NOT FOR RENT. NO CREDIT IS FINE OR TAX ID. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. Lovely home! Cozy Fireplace, Nice back yard with patio for cookouts. Spacious lot in quiet subdivision. Location is GREAT! Off the Freeway close to all restaurants, businesses, shopping plazas. Ranch Style. Hardwoods throughout the home. Large family room. Tons of parking space! Best Priced in the area. Call the agent and start packing!