Stockbridge, GA
134 Club Circle
Last updated April 14 2020

134 Club Circle

134 Club Circle · No Longer Available
Location

134 Club Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Split level in Stockbridge - House, split level, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room w/fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast bar, electric stove, refrigerator/ice mk, dishwasher, garage laundry area, deck,rear fence, . This home is Total Electric.
Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net With the application we check credit, rental history, and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies. The application fee is $50 per adult. Please call us if you have any questions at (770)707-2271.
This home does not accept the section 8 voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Club Circle have any available units?
134 Club Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 134 Club Circle have?
Some of 134 Club Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Club Circle currently offering any rent specials?
134 Club Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Club Circle pet-friendly?
No, 134 Club Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 134 Club Circle offer parking?
Yes, 134 Club Circle offers parking.
Does 134 Club Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Club Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Club Circle have a pool?
No, 134 Club Circle does not have a pool.
Does 134 Club Circle have accessible units?
No, 134 Club Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Club Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Club Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Club Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Club Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

