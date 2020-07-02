134 Club Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Split level in Stockbridge - House, split level, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room w/fireplace, formal dining room, breakfast bar, electric stove, refrigerator/ice mk, dishwasher, garage laundry area, deck,rear fence, . This home is Total Electric.

Our application is online at www.bluebirdrealty.net With the application we check credit, rental history, and we like for your income to be three times the amount of the rent. You can not have any active bankruptcies. The application fee is $50 per adult. Please call us if you have any questions at (770)707-2271.

This home does not accept the section 8 voucher.



(RLNE5676984)