All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 109 Ventura Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
109 Ventura Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

109 Ventura Trl

109 Ventura Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

109 Ventura Trl, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Brentwood Park Whitker

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Make this place your home! This large house features a foyer entrance right off of the formal living and dining room. It has a large kitchen with an eat-in kitchen area, plus pantry. The kitchen overlooks the family room with brick fireplace. There is also a patio and half bath on the downstairs level. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms, including the master with a HUGE walk-in closet. The guest bedrooms share a full bathroom and laundry room located on this floor. The house has a 2 car garage and driveway parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Ventura Trl have any available units?
109 Ventura Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 109 Ventura Trl have?
Some of 109 Ventura Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Ventura Trl currently offering any rent specials?
109 Ventura Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Ventura Trl pet-friendly?
No, 109 Ventura Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stockbridge.
Does 109 Ventura Trl offer parking?
Yes, 109 Ventura Trl offers parking.
Does 109 Ventura Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Ventura Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Ventura Trl have a pool?
No, 109 Ventura Trl does not have a pool.
Does 109 Ventura Trl have accessible units?
No, 109 Ventura Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Ventura Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Ventura Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Ventura Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Ventura Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with ParkingStockbridge Apartments with Pools
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Lawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GA
Douglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College