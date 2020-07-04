All apartments in Stockbridge
Find more places like 1025 Gossamere Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stockbridge, GA
/
1025 Gossamere Way
Last updated April 30 2020 at 11:06 PM

1025 Gossamere Way

1025 Gossamere Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stockbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1025 Gossamere Way, Stockbridge, GA 30281
Monarch Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Ranch home in sought after Monarch Village! Resort Style amenities. 3bed 2 bath ranch home features an open floor plan. Office/Study/ formal Rm with French doors. Hardwood floors in foyer and formal dining room. Large living room overlooks bright kitchen with tons of counter space and breakfast bar with breakfast nook. Great sunroom that overlooks private backyard. Spacious master suite with large walk in closet. Spa like master bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower. 2 additional secondary bedrooms. 2 car garage. Swim/Tennis/Play/ Soccer fields and walking trails. Walk to Red Oak elementary, Senior memory home and daycare! Close to I75/675/285. 25 min to downtown Atlanta!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Gossamere Way have any available units?
1025 Gossamere Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
What amenities does 1025 Gossamere Way have?
Some of 1025 Gossamere Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Gossamere Way currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Gossamere Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Gossamere Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Gossamere Way is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Gossamere Way offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Gossamere Way offers parking.
Does 1025 Gossamere Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Gossamere Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Gossamere Way have a pool?
Yes, 1025 Gossamere Way has a pool.
Does 1025 Gossamere Way have accessible units?
No, 1025 Gossamere Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Gossamere Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Gossamere Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Gossamere Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Gossamere Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Similar Pages

Stockbridge 1 BedroomsStockbridge 2 Bedrooms
Stockbridge Apartments with PoolStockbridge Dog Friendly Apartments
Stockbridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GA
Johns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Norcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College