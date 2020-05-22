Georgian Oaks Apartments 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianoaksapartments.com



Now leasing ultra spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from

The Battery and Truist Park.



Features:

-Fully equipped kitchens

-Private patios (select units)

-Huge walk-in closet

-New modern flooring throughout

-W/D connections (select units)



Here at Georgian Oaks Apartments you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park - the new home to the Atlanta Braves, The Battery, and Cumberland Mall. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. Close relevance to LIFE University for students. We are also located near the MARTA bus-line ensuring a convenient home that you will love.



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS

Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)

Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:Yes

-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units

-No evictions in the last 10 years

-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement

-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years

-No Criminal Record



-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online

-Administrative fee $150 - non-refundable, due at lease signing

-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.

-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.

-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated



