Georgian Oaks Apartments 1

2200 Atlanta Road Southeast · (770) 432-3805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1Bed/1Bath · Avail. now

$781

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2Bed/1Bath · Avail. now

$877

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.georgianoaksapartments.com

Now leasing ultra spacious 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes just minutes from
The Battery and Truist Park.

Features:
-Fully equipped kitchens
-Private patios (select units)
-Huge walk-in closet
-New modern flooring throughout
-W/D connections (select units)

Here at Georgian Oaks Apartments you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park - the new home to the Atlanta Braves, The Battery, and Cumberland Mall. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. Close relevance to LIFE University for students. We are also located near the MARTA bus-line ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS
Tenant(s) must make three times (3x) the rent (market rate)
Must pass a credit check, background, and criminal check with the following information:Yes
-Minimum 530 credit score for classic units
-No evictions in the last 10 years
-No outstanding balances owed to any rental entity or landlord arrangement
-No Bankruptcies in the last 10 years
-No Criminal Record

-Application fee is non-refundable $50/person in-person or $65/person online
-Administrative fee $150 - non-refundable, due at lease signing
-Security deposit for classic units is equal to one months rent.
-Security deposit for fully renovated units/brand new units is equal to 1.5 months rent.
-First months rent & utility fee in-full is due at lease signing/move-in - the following month will be pro-rated

(RLNE4529516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 have any available units?
Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 has 2 units available starting at $781 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 have?
Some of Georgian Oaks Apartments 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 currently offering any rent specials?
Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 is pet friendly.
Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 offer parking?
Yes, Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 does offer parking.
Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 have a pool?
Yes, Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 has a pool.
Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 have accessible units?
No, Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 does not have accessible units.
Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Georgian Oaks Apartments 1 has units with dishwashers.
