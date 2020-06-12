976 Pinehurst Dr.

Amenities

Completely Remodeled 3bed/3bath House Just Minutes From the Battery! - Don't miss out on your chance to live in a brand new house!! Completely remodeled from head to toe. This quaint 3 bedroom/3 bathroom ranch style home is just minutes from the battery in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Smyrna! Brand new roof, HVAC, water heater, luxury kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops, bathrooms, flooring. Everything in this house is new! Two extra large bedrooms and a master suite. Large laundry room. Huge backyard with brick fireplace and storage shed. Schedule your showing today!



Owner is also offering Lease Purchase options.



Text agent Siemone (630) 809-5442 for showings and questions.



No Pets Allowed



