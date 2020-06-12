All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

976 Pinehurst Dr.

976 Pinehurst Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

976 Pinehurst Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Smyrna Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Completely Remodeled 3bed/3bath House Just Minutes From the Battery! - Don't miss out on your chance to live in a brand new house!! Completely remodeled from head to toe. This quaint 3 bedroom/3 bathroom ranch style home is just minutes from the battery in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Smyrna! Brand new roof, HVAC, water heater, luxury kitchen with stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops, bathrooms, flooring. Everything in this house is new! Two extra large bedrooms and a master suite. Large laundry room. Huge backyard with brick fireplace and storage shed. Schedule your showing today!

Owner is also offering Lease Purchase options.

Text agent Siemone (630) 809-5442 for showings and questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5586103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Pinehurst Dr. have any available units?
976 Pinehurst Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 976 Pinehurst Dr. have?
Some of 976 Pinehurst Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Pinehurst Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
976 Pinehurst Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Pinehurst Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 976 Pinehurst Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 976 Pinehurst Dr. offer parking?
No, 976 Pinehurst Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 976 Pinehurst Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 Pinehurst Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Pinehurst Dr. have a pool?
No, 976 Pinehurst Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 976 Pinehurst Dr. have accessible units?
No, 976 Pinehurst Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Pinehurst Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 Pinehurst Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
