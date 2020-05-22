All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 834 Nottingham Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
834 Nottingham Drive SE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM

834 Nottingham Drive SE

834 Nottingham Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

834 Nottingham Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing Taylor Morrison Home with too many features to list. Enjoy this 4bed 3.5bath Beauty that Large leveled fenced backyard with patio and deck areas. Upgraded Kitchen Aid Appliances, Hrdwd flrs on Main, Oversized Kitchen Island w/42 inch cabinets. Owner’s Suite boasts Frameless Shower, Double Vanity, and Jetted Tub, w/Custom Closets! Custom Window Coverings, Wired for Surround Sound in Family Rm (5.1), Gas-line Hook-up on patio, New Carpet , Washer/Dryer included, Pets welcome! KING SPRING District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 834 Nottingham Drive SE have any available units?
834 Nottingham Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 834 Nottingham Drive SE have?
Some of 834 Nottingham Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 834 Nottingham Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
834 Nottingham Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 834 Nottingham Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 834 Nottingham Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 834 Nottingham Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 834 Nottingham Drive SE offers parking.
Does 834 Nottingham Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 834 Nottingham Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 834 Nottingham Drive SE have a pool?
No, 834 Nottingham Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 834 Nottingham Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 834 Nottingham Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 834 Nottingham Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 834 Nottingham Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College