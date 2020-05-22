834 Nottingham Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing Taylor Morrison Home with too many features to list. Enjoy this 4bed 3.5bath Beauty that Large leveled fenced backyard with patio and deck areas. Upgraded Kitchen Aid Appliances, Hrdwd flrs on Main, Oversized Kitchen Island w/42 inch cabinets. Owner’s Suite boasts Frameless Shower, Double Vanity, and Jetted Tub, w/Custom Closets! Custom Window Coverings, Wired for Surround Sound in Family Rm (5.1), Gas-line Hook-up on patio, New Carpet , Washer/Dryer included, Pets welcome! KING SPRING District!