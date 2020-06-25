801 Countryside Place SE

Amenities

A RARE RENTAL FIND at Countryside @ Cumberland, close to SunTrust Park, shopping, dining and I-75/I-285...yet you will feel like you're in a quiet get-away. Hardwoods throughout w/ new kitchen appliances and updated bathrooms, ROOMMATE FLOORPLAN, lots of closet space. Two generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, one ensuite, the other in a private hall by 2nd bdrm. The bright sunroom and deck overlook a beautiful green field backed by woods. Fireplace w/ gas logs for winter days. LOVELY SPACE and AMAZING LOCATION! Community pool, tennis, cabana.