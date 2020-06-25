All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

801 Countryside Place SE

Location

801 Countryside Pl SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
A RARE RENTAL FIND at Countryside @ Cumberland, close to SunTrust Park, shopping, dining and I-75/I-285...yet you will feel like you're in a quiet get-away. Hardwoods throughout w/ new kitchen appliances and updated bathrooms, ROOMMATE FLOORPLAN, lots of closet space. Two generous bedrooms, 2 full baths, one ensuite, the other in a private hall by 2nd bdrm. The bright sunroom and deck overlook a beautiful green field backed by woods. Fireplace w/ gas logs for winter days. LOVELY SPACE and AMAZING LOCATION! Community pool, tennis, cabana.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Countryside Place SE have any available units?
801 Countryside Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Countryside Place SE have?
Some of 801 Countryside Place SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Countryside Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
801 Countryside Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Countryside Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 801 Countryside Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 801 Countryside Place SE offer parking?
No, 801 Countryside Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 801 Countryside Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Countryside Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Countryside Place SE have a pool?
Yes, 801 Countryside Place SE has a pool.
Does 801 Countryside Place SE have accessible units?
No, 801 Countryside Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Countryside Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Countryside Place SE has units with dishwashers.
