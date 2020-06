Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful 2 story town-home, with new paint and carpet throughout. Large bright open living/dining/kitchen area, with private backyard patio. Kitchen has tons of cabinets for storage and a large pantry. Oversized master suite with private sitting area features a lavish master bathroom, with a walk in closet featuring custom storage organizer. Secondary bedrooms are large with one having access to additional full bath. Laundry room conveniently located upstairs near bedrooms. Call or email today to schedule a showing.