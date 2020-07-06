708 Spring Heights Lane SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Rare 3BR/2.5BA townhouse w 2 car garage in a gated community close to I-285, Vinings and the Battery. Unit has all hardwoods on main floor, renovated kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops. Dining area with covered balcony access. Laundry room, washer and dryer. Bedrooms have carpet, walk in closets, master has cathedral ceilings. Renovated master bath w soaking tub. Garage has tons of storage. Walk to shopping, cafe, great commute to Airport, Buckhead Perimeter. Cambell HS. First month's rent offered at $1,500 as a summer special. Available on August 1st.