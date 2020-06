Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Your Oasis Awaits You. Freshly painted endunit townhome in the sought after swim/tennis community of Oakdale Bluffs in proximity to major interstates, shopping/dining, and the Atlanta Braves Suntrust Park. Hardwoods on the main with anextended sunroom and covered deck, an eat-in kitchen, 2 spacious suites on the upper level, a full finished terrace level with a full bath.