6175 Indian Wood Cir South East

Terrific 3 level townhome in Swim/Tennis community! Close proximity to West Village, Ivy Walk shopping, dining, just minutes from I-285 and the Silver Comet Trail, and new Braves Stadium! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs, 1 half bath on the main level and another full bathroom in finished basement with extra living space! Fresh paint, very clean and move-in ready! Open kitchen with breakfast area and screened balcony, granite countertops, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, hardwoods on main, master with sitting room and 2nd balcony, 2 car garage, are only some of the features that make this the perfect family home! Private backyard! Washer and dryer in the unit! Water, sewer, trash, and landscaping included in rent! For more information about property call Olga with Renters Warehouse at 7709064171