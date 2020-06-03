616 Luckett Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful new 4 Br 3.5 Bath brick home inside gated Laurel Gates Townhomes. Wooded view from deck. 2 car garage w/storage. Offers 3 levels of spacious living. Truly immaculate townhome. Hardwood floors on main level, upstairs hall and master bdrm. Open floor plan w/10' ceiling on main level. Kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, and stained cabinets. Luxury Master Suite w/walk-in custom closet, tile bath double vanities, garden tub/shower. Easy Access to Silver Comet Trail & Tolleson Park's swim & tennis.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.