All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 616 Luckett Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
616 Luckett Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

616 Luckett Court

616 Luckett Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

616 Luckett Ct, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful new 4 Br 3.5 Bath brick home inside gated Laurel Gates Townhomes. Wooded view from deck. 2 car garage w/storage. Offers 3 levels of spacious living. Truly immaculate townhome. Hardwood floors on main level, upstairs hall and master bdrm. Open floor plan w/10' ceiling on main level. Kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, and stained cabinets. Luxury Master Suite w/walk-in custom closet, tile bath double vanities, garden tub/shower. Easy Access to Silver Comet Trail & Tolleson Park's swim & tennis.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Luckett Court have any available units?
616 Luckett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Luckett Court have?
Some of 616 Luckett Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Luckett Court currently offering any rent specials?
616 Luckett Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Luckett Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 Luckett Court is pet friendly.
Does 616 Luckett Court offer parking?
Yes, 616 Luckett Court does offer parking.
Does 616 Luckett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Luckett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Luckett Court have a pool?
Yes, 616 Luckett Court has a pool.
Does 616 Luckett Court have accessible units?
No, 616 Luckett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Luckett Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 Luckett Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College