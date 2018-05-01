611 Concord Lake SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities parking

This 4 bed/3.5 bath home sits in a picturesque tree lined community of executive style homes.The level of detailing & craftsmanship in this home cannot be found anywhere else. The coffered ceilings,butler's pantry,5" moulding, marble fireplace in living & dining,new exterior doors are a just few of the unique finishes.Amazing master bath w/double sided shower,corner tub w/his/hers closets/vanities.Close knit community w/great pride of ownership, lawn care incld in HOA. Close to Smyrna market village & great nearby shopping/dining,Cobb Park & Kidscape w/in a short drive.