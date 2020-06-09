589 Mirrormont Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ultimate Location! This End Unit town-home is nestled in a gated community with a pool, cabana and dog park! This lovely home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwoods throughout the main level! The large spacious family room is open to the granite laden kitchen with gleaming stainless appliances. This energy efficient home also includes a tank-less water heater. Located in the new, Village of Belmont, in the heart of highly, desirable Smyrna, walking to shops, restaurants, the lake, arboretum and/or the Smyrna Recreation Center.