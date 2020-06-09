589 Mirrormont Drive SE

Amenities
Ultimate Location! This End Unit town-home is nestled in a gated community with a pool, cabana and dog park! This lovely home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwoods throughout the main level! The large spacious family room is open to the granite laden kitchen with gleaming stainless appliances. This energy efficient home also includes a tank-less water heater. Located in the new, Village of Belmont, in the heart of highly, desirable Smyrna, walking to shops, restaurants, the lake, arboretum and/or the Smyrna Recreation Center.