patio / balcony recently renovated

Can't beat the location - Great condition 2 bedroom and 2 and half bath townhouse in highly sought after Afton Downs subdivision. Completely updated for comfortable living in the double master bedroom layout. Hangout on the screened in porch, the oversized deck or the entertaining patio below. A true entertainers dream. Close to the new Braves stadium, downtown Smyrna Market Village, shopping, and schools.



(RLNE4688351)