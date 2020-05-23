All apartments in Smyrna
5137 Afton Court
5137 Afton Court

5137 Afton Court Southeast · (404) 901-1170
Location

5137 Afton Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5137 Afton Court · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1470 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON!! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Smyrna! Fantastic location! Close to everything! - Spacious, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome. One of the largest floor plans in the neighborhood. 2 Bedrooms on top floor - each with their own bathroom. Main floor has large living space with fireplace, bookshelves and tons of windows! Kitchen with upgraded appliances, tile flooring and large screened porch! Garage is very spacious with washer/dryer hook ups. Back yard is mainly rock, so low maintenance and fully fenced in. 1 Small dog *may* be considered.

Schools: Argyle E.S., Campbell M.S., Campbell H.S.

Availability: Available June 12th
Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/
Or call: 470-709-0633. Self showing available on 6/5/2020

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: Apply online today at rentappeal.com! Application fee is only $50. Applications shall not be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. $125 Admin Fee ($200 with pets) is due at move in. Rental guidelines are found at rentappeal.com.

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

(RLNE2553074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

