5137 Afton Court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMING SOON!! 2 Bed / 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Smyrna! Fantastic location! Close to everything! - Spacious, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath End Unit Townhome. One of the largest floor plans in the neighborhood. 2 Bedrooms on top floor - each with their own bathroom. Main floor has large living space with fireplace, bookshelves and tons of windows! Kitchen with upgraded appliances, tile flooring and large screened porch! Garage is very spacious with washer/dryer hook ups. Back yard is mainly rock, so low maintenance and fully fenced in. 1 Small dog *may* be considered.



Schools: Argyle E.S., Campbell M.S., Campbell H.S.



Availability: Available June 12th

