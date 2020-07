Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Step into your dream home! This stunning 6 bedroom, 4 bath features granite kitchen counters, hardwood floors, over-sized bedrooms, full finished basement, vaulted ceilings, and much more. Master suite includes tray ceiling, his and her vanities, whirlpool tub and walk-in closet. Large 2-tier deck is great for hosting and overlooks a huge private wooded lot. Close to shopping, restaurants and minutes from I-285. Available for immediate move in!