4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE

Smyrna Vinings Luxury Rental. 15-20 minutes from downtown, the battery, and the airport. Be close to the Atlanta upscale lifestyle without all the traffic. 2800 is the discount rent from 2850 if rent is paid online by 5pm on the 1st of each month. 45 application fee per adult at northpointam.com. NO PETS FIRM. Lawn care included. Must earn 3 times the rent in established documented income and have excellent (700+) credit. Renters Insurance Required. 399 doc prep and account set up fee due at signing. 26 per month lease admin fee. Full suite with kitchen in the basement. Bedroom and full bath on main level.

