All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:05 AM

4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE

4868 Claybooke Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4868 Claybooke Drive, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Luxury Smyrna Rental with Inlaw Suite - Property Id: 231137

Smyrna Vinings Luxury Rental. 15-20 minutes from downtown, the battery, and the airport. Be close to the Atlanta upscale lifestyle without all the traffic. 2800 is the discount rent from 2850 if rent is paid online by 5pm on the 1st of each month. 45 application fee per adult at northpointam.com. NO PETS FIRM. Lawn care included. Must earn 3 times the rent in established documented income and have excellent (700+) credit. Renters Insurance Required. 399 doc prep and account set up fee due at signing. 26 per month lease admin fee. Full suite with kitchen in the basement. Bedroom and full bath on main level.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231137
Property Id 231137

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5688616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE have any available units?
4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE have?
Some of 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE offer parking?
No, 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE have a pool?
No, 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4868 Clay Brooke Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College