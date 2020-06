Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Executive beauty renovated to perfection. Huge home with full apartment on terrace level. Great room, dining, kitchen, office, play room and sunroom on the main--all with redone hardwoods and hip paint. Sparkling white kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, blue-river granite, subway tile. All bedrooms have ensuite baths. Master suite with fireplace and spacious, updated bath. His and her walk in closets with laundry chute.