All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 47 Rumson Ct SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
47 Rumson Ct SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

47 Rumson Ct SE

47 Rumson Ct SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

47 Rumson Ct SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful condo in Smyrna! - End unit as well as ground floor, what more could you ask for? This home includes hardwoods in family room, hall and dining room, tile in kitchen and baths. The kitchen was updated w/newer cabinets and countertops a few years back and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a glass of wine or your morning coffee on the back screened in porch.The bedrooms will have new carpet installed. You are only minutes to 285, SunTrust Park and shopping. See it today before it's gone.Some fee applies. Viewing is by appointment, please call or text 404-428-8884 for any additional information.

(RLNE4575872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Rumson Ct SE have any available units?
47 Rumson Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Rumson Ct SE have?
Some of 47 Rumson Ct SE's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Rumson Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
47 Rumson Ct SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Rumson Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 47 Rumson Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 47 Rumson Ct SE offer parking?
No, 47 Rumson Ct SE does not offer parking.
Does 47 Rumson Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Rumson Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Rumson Ct SE have a pool?
Yes, 47 Rumson Ct SE has a pool.
Does 47 Rumson Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 47 Rumson Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Rumson Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Rumson Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College