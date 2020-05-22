47 Rumson Ct SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautiful condo in Smyrna! - End unit as well as ground floor, what more could you ask for? This home includes hardwoods in family room, hall and dining room, tile in kitchen and baths. The kitchen was updated w/newer cabinets and countertops a few years back and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a glass of wine or your morning coffee on the back screened in porch.The bedrooms will have new carpet installed. You are only minutes to 285, SunTrust Park and shopping. See it today before it's gone.Some fee applies. Viewing is by appointment, please call or text 404-428-8884 for any additional information.



(RLNE4575872)