4530 Oak Brook Drive Southeast

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This Executive Home in the Sought after 'Oak Hill' Subdivision of Smyrna, features 5 Bedrooms and 4 Baths on a beautiful basement, the chef's kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances along with an adjoining butler's pantry. Your guest will delight in the use of the main level bedroom and bath. This home is perfect for both casual and formal entertaining with its' open and flowing floor plan suited with plantation blinds throughout and a private back yard with plenty of space for enjoying nature. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.