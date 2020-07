Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed

Stylish home living in Smyrna. Two story brick with four beds and three and a half baths. Mater on main with separate tub and shower. Sought after outdoor fireplace and fenced yard. Washer and dryer are included with rental. Professionally managed by Aramis Realty. Apply at www.aramisrealty.com. Be where you want to be right now.