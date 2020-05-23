All apartments in Smyrna
Smyrna, GA
4106 Daniel Green Trail SE
4106 Daniel Green Trail SE

4106 Daniel Green Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4106 Daniel Green Trail, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Rare master on main level floor plan in popular swim/tennis community close to everything! Wood floors , separate living and dining rooms, updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances and, level back yard. Enjoy sports and movies in the finished terrace level media rooms. Lawn maintenance included. Walk to shops and restaurants and less than 30 minutes to downtown and the airport. Credit score must be over 700. Prefer no cats but may consider small dog. Prefer 18-24 month lease IF possible. Available June 15, 2020 and possibly a little earlier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE have any available units?
4106 Daniel Green Trail SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE have?
Some of 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE currently offering any rent specials?
4106 Daniel Green Trail SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE is pet friendly.
Does 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE offer parking?
Yes, 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE offers parking.
Does 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE have a pool?
Yes, 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE has a pool.
Does 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE have accessible units?
No, 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4106 Daniel Green Trail SE has units with dishwashers.
