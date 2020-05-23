4106 Daniel Green Trail SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage media room tennis court

Rare master on main level floor plan in popular swim/tennis community close to everything! Wood floors , separate living and dining rooms, updated kitchen with granite and stainless appliances and, level back yard. Enjoy sports and movies in the finished terrace level media rooms. Lawn maintenance included. Walk to shops and restaurants and less than 30 minutes to downtown and the airport. Credit score must be over 700. Prefer no cats but may consider small dog. Prefer 18-24 month lease IF possible. Available June 15, 2020 and possibly a little earlier.