Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

King Springs Elementary District! Large flat yard and newly renovated inside. Beautiful kitchen with ss appliances, granite and new cabinets. Over sized living room with vaulted ceilings and hardwoods throughout main level. The finished basement is not included in square footage. Basement has a bar and lots of additional space for entertaining. In addition to the carport, there is additional covered parking space behind the house.