Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
3464 Creatwood Trail SE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:35 PM

3464 Creatwood Trail SE

3464 Creatwood Trail Southeast · No Longer Available
Smyrna
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

3464 Creatwood Trail Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

dishwasher
playground
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
Excellent split level home in Creatwood -- one of Smyrn's most popular neighborhoods. Great location only 1.5 miles from I-285 (Paces Ferry exit), yet very peaceful and quiet. Awesome floor plan with 3 bedrooms up plus 1 bedroom and full bath in daylight basement. The basement has windows throughout and plenty of unfilinished space for storage (and the finished area is not reflected in tax records). Nice and large level lot across from a community park with playground. This neighborhood is known for safety and excellent public schools. Quality living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3464 Creatwood Trail SE have any available units?
3464 Creatwood Trail SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3464 Creatwood Trail SE have?
Some of 3464 Creatwood Trail SE's amenities include dishwasher, playground, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3464 Creatwood Trail SE currently offering any rent specials?
3464 Creatwood Trail SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3464 Creatwood Trail SE pet-friendly?
No, 3464 Creatwood Trail SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3464 Creatwood Trail SE offer parking?
No, 3464 Creatwood Trail SE does not offer parking.
Does 3464 Creatwood Trail SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3464 Creatwood Trail SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3464 Creatwood Trail SE have a pool?
No, 3464 Creatwood Trail SE does not have a pool.
Does 3464 Creatwood Trail SE have accessible units?
No, 3464 Creatwood Trail SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3464 Creatwood Trail SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3464 Creatwood Trail SE has units with dishwashers.
