3464 Creatwood Trail SE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Excellent split level home in Creatwood -- one of Smyrn's most popular neighborhoods. Great location only 1.5 miles from I-285 (Paces Ferry exit), yet very peaceful and quiet. Awesome floor plan with 3 bedrooms up plus 1 bedroom and full bath in daylight basement. The basement has windows throughout and plenty of unfilinished space for storage (and the finished area is not reflected in tax records). Nice and large level lot across from a community park with playground. This neighborhood is known for safety and excellent public schools. Quality living at its best!