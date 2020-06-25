All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 3358 Fieldwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
3358 Fieldwood Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3358 Fieldwood Drive

3358 Fieldwood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3358 Fieldwood Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
Executive Home in Vinings - Welcome home! Large 4BR/3.5BA open floor plan in sought after Heritage at Vinings. 2 story foyer leads to 2 story family rm with beautiful wall of windows, fireplace and built-ins. Kitchen boasts granite counters, tons of cabinets, pantry. Gorgeous hardwoods. Must see master suite with wall of windows and stately master bath. Formal dining, bonus rm, upgraded trim throughout, full unfinished basement. Too many features to list. All this on corner lot with fenced yard. Large deck and separate covered porch great for entertaining/ relaxing. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Swim/tennis community.

(RLNE4827760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3358 Fieldwood Drive have any available units?
3358 Fieldwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3358 Fieldwood Drive have?
Some of 3358 Fieldwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3358 Fieldwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3358 Fieldwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3358 Fieldwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3358 Fieldwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3358 Fieldwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3358 Fieldwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3358 Fieldwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3358 Fieldwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3358 Fieldwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3358 Fieldwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3358 Fieldwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3358 Fieldwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3358 Fieldwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3358 Fieldwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College