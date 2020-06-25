3358 Fieldwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

Executive Home in Vinings - Welcome home! Large 4BR/3.5BA open floor plan in sought after Heritage at Vinings. 2 story foyer leads to 2 story family rm with beautiful wall of windows, fireplace and built-ins. Kitchen boasts granite counters, tons of cabinets, pantry. Gorgeous hardwoods. Must see master suite with wall of windows and stately master bath. Formal dining, bonus rm, upgraded trim throughout, full unfinished basement. Too many features to list. All this on corner lot with fenced yard. Large deck and separate covered porch great for entertaining/ relaxing. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Swim/tennis community.



(RLNE4827760)