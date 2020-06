Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) ***



Lucky you to have came across this rare listing! This beautiful updated town home comes fully furnished at the Tenants discretion. Yes you heard us right there's no need to purchase a piece of furniture for this home! The property is situated in a peaceful community fit to raise your family in! The kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances and granite countertops! The property offers wall to wall carpet and fresh interior paint throughout. Exterior wise get ready to enjoy your privacy considering your backyard is fenced in. The icing on the cake is that this home offers a finished basement that offers endless possibilities.The cherry on top is this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Please note that this property is not available before July 2020. Tenant are vacated on June 30th, 2020. Please do not disturb tenants.



Professionally managed by Aramis Realty. To schedule a showing, please call 770-744-4811 x3.