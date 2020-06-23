All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:43 AM

3235 Collier Gate Court SE

3235 Collier Gate Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

3235 Collier Gate Ct SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful 5 bed/5 bath home is located in the Collier Gate neighborhood just off Atlanta Rd near Taylor-Brawner Park and Smyrna Market Village. The home has an open floor plan with a completely remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances, refinished hardwoods throughout main level, and a home office. Upstairs includes the master bedroom, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a secondary living/media room & laundry. The basement is finished with a full bedroom and bathroom, kitchenette, theater room, and playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Collier Gate Court SE have any available units?
3235 Collier Gate Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3235 Collier Gate Court SE have?
Some of 3235 Collier Gate Court SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 Collier Gate Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Collier Gate Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Collier Gate Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 3235 Collier Gate Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3235 Collier Gate Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 3235 Collier Gate Court SE offers parking.
Does 3235 Collier Gate Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 Collier Gate Court SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Collier Gate Court SE have a pool?
No, 3235 Collier Gate Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Collier Gate Court SE have accessible units?
No, 3235 Collier Gate Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Collier Gate Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3235 Collier Gate Court SE has units with dishwashers.
