All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 3144 Reeves Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
3144 Reeves Street
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:53 PM

3144 Reeves Street

3144 Reeves St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3144 Reeves St SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely Renovated! This 1 Bedroom on 1 Bath ground floor Condo in Smyrna has fresh paint, new laminate flooring, a new Heating and Air Conditioning system and a new tankless Hot Water Heater. The galley Kitchen features refinished cabinets, black appliances, tile floors and laundry hookups. Both the Living Room and Master Bedroom have large windows that let in lots of natural light. The Master Bedroom suite features new carpet, a large walk-in closet and connected Bath with a new vanity and low flow toilet. If you looking for something fresh and new stop right here.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 Reeves Street have any available units?
3144 Reeves Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 Reeves Street have?
Some of 3144 Reeves Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 Reeves Street currently offering any rent specials?
3144 Reeves Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 Reeves Street pet-friendly?
No, 3144 Reeves Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3144 Reeves Street offer parking?
No, 3144 Reeves Street does not offer parking.
Does 3144 Reeves Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3144 Reeves Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 Reeves Street have a pool?
No, 3144 Reeves Street does not have a pool.
Does 3144 Reeves Street have accessible units?
No, 3144 Reeves Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 Reeves Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3144 Reeves Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College