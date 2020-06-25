3144 Reeves Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely Renovated! This 1 Bedroom on 1 Bath ground floor Condo in Smyrna has fresh paint, new laminate flooring, a new Heating and Air Conditioning system and a new tankless Hot Water Heater. The galley Kitchen features refinished cabinets, black appliances, tile floors and laundry hookups. Both the Living Room and Master Bedroom have large windows that let in lots of natural light. The Master Bedroom suite features new carpet, a large walk-in closet and connected Bath with a new vanity and low flow toilet. If you looking for something fresh and new stop right here.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.