Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3130 Old Concord Road SE

3130 Old Concord Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Old Concord Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pet friendly
Updated 3/2 House Ready for Immediate Move-in - Great Smyrna Location - Renovated 3/2 ready for move-in by 11/26. Wont last long. Bonus room could be a 4th bedroom. Unfinished basement. Convenient Smyrna location close to Downtown Smyrna, easy access to 75/285, Galleria, Suntrust Park, Cumberland and Vinings.

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.

Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:
Credit
Credit Score must be above 600 for to qualify for posted security deposit.
Between 500-599, additional deposit will be required and qualification is not guaranteed.
Below 500 will not be qualified.

Income
Debt to Income Ratio must be above 2 times the monthly rent
(i.e. Rent = $1000, Debt = $500, Income must be $1500*2=$3000 Monthly)

Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.

Occupancy Occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.

Pets - Small Dogs only under 25 pounds. Pets must be registered on PetScreening.com using the following link:
https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XgZVVOPhvn7R

RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4527500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Old Concord Road SE have any available units?
3130 Old Concord Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 3130 Old Concord Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Old Concord Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Old Concord Road SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Old Concord Road SE is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Old Concord Road SE offer parking?
No, 3130 Old Concord Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 3130 Old Concord Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Old Concord Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Old Concord Road SE have a pool?
No, 3130 Old Concord Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Old Concord Road SE have accessible units?
Yes, 3130 Old Concord Road SE has accessible units.
Does 3130 Old Concord Road SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Old Concord Road SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 Old Concord Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 Old Concord Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
