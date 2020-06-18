2978 SE Lexington Trace Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

2 spacious rooms each with its own full bathroom- Large closets, Quiet neighborhood. Great Smyrna location- easy access to highway- Available immediately- Pets welcomed- (pls call or email for details)- - Nice kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops - Bay window - small but fenced and quaint backyard- *****If working with an agent, please have them show you the property and call for details. Must have good rental history - Application fee is $50 p adult and includes credit and back ground ck.