2926 Woodruff Dr

Super Spacious Rental in great location - walking distance to restaurants, grocery/pharmacy, public transportation. Short walk to Spring Road. Baseball fans dream-very close to Suntrust stadium- Large Master bedroom with walk in closet, high ceilings, double vanity in master bath. 2 additional bedrooms. Spacious living room, separate Dining Room. Wide galley kitchen- update - . Fresh paint in lower level and some upstairs level. Deck, end unit - 2 car garage with remotes ! - Available immediately- 12 mo rental minimum- up to 2 small pets < than 30 lbs each. (deposit required)