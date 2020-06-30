All apartments in Smyrna
2926 Woodruff Dr
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

2926 Woodruff Dr

2926 Woodruff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2926 Woodruff Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super Spacious Rental in great location - walking distance to restaurants, grocery/pharmacy, public transportation. Short walk to Spring Road. Baseball fans dream-very close to Suntrust stadium- Large Master bedroom with walk in closet, high ceilings, double vanity in master bath. 2 additional bedrooms. Spacious living room, separate Dining Room. Wide galley kitchen- update - . Fresh paint in lower level and some upstairs level. Deck, end unit - 2 car garage with remotes ! - Available immediately- 12 mo rental minimum- up to 2 small pets < than 30 lbs each. (deposit required)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Woodruff Dr have any available units?
2926 Woodruff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 Woodruff Dr have?
Some of 2926 Woodruff Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Woodruff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Woodruff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Woodruff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 Woodruff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2926 Woodruff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Woodruff Dr offers parking.
Does 2926 Woodruff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Woodruff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Woodruff Dr have a pool?
No, 2926 Woodruff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Woodruff Dr have accessible units?
No, 2926 Woodruff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Woodruff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2926 Woodruff Dr has units with dishwashers.

