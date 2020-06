Amenities

Brand New town homes walking distance to The Battery-Suntrust Stadium Complex. This brand new three level energy efficient, luxury town home features ten foot ceilings, a side by side two car garage, open floor plan w/stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, large decks, large master bedroom w/walk in closet, vaulted ceilings. All units were professionally designed. Short term leases will be considered, pricing will depend on the term.